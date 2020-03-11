When Kiara Advani And Other Bollywood Celebs Gave Major Fashion Goals In Pink Sarees

Bollywood has always inspired fashion trends since ages. Be it Mughal-E-Azam's Anarkali-style dress or Salman Khan's Tere Naam haircut, actors have left a major impact on the lives of cinemagoers. However, floral saree has been a craze in Bollywood and many divas are seen flaunting their looks in these outfits. Actors like Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, have managed to intrigue the audiences with their saree looks. Here is an instance when Kiara Advani and other actors sported a pink saree.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's Polka Dot Dresses Are The Inspiration You Need To Opt For A Retro Look; See

Actors who are giving major fashion goals in a pink saree

Kiara Advani

Kabir Singh actor Kaira Advani posted some splendid pics during the promotions of her recent film Good Newwz. She wore a pink and purple tie-dye and sequin saree by designer Akanksha Gajria for one of the promotional events. She completed her look with a purple noodle strap blouse. She opted for jewellery from Mahesh Notandass and looked stunning in the outfit.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Flaunts Her Natural Beauty In These Minimal Makeup Looks On Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh

Crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Navraj Hans, the song Vaadi Sharaban from De De Pyaar De is written by Kumaar. Rakul was seen in a pink and golden saree that gave justice to her curvaceous silhouette. The song acts as a catalyst in the brewing romance between Rakul and Ajay’s characters in the film.

Karisma Kapoor

The Raja Hindustani actor is seen wearing a pastel pink saree which has a golden border and a pink blouse. Teaming the outfit with some dainty accessories, she opted for a choker ornament along with a long chain. The actor neatly tied her hair in a low lying bun which makes her look even more glamorous.

Sonakshi Sinha

During Diwali, the Dabangg actor was styled by Mohit Rai in a pink saree. Her sleeveless blouse had a sweetheart neckline. Her saree had a peacock-inspired design. She teamed the outfit with huge ethnic earrings and a thick kadda.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's 'Kabir Singh': Here Are Reasons To Watch This Romantic Drama Film

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra Showers Praises On Kiara Advani's 'Guilty', Says It's 'hard Hitting'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.