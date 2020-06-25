Kapil Dev Comically Trolls Kris Srikkanth After Being Called 'greatest All-rounder': Watch

Thursday marked the 37th anniversary of India lifting its first ODI World Cup in 1983 under the captaincy of the legendary Kapil Dev. The World Cup-winning captain is regarded as one of the best all-rounders and skipper that India has ever produced. He played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs scoring 5,248 and 3,783 runs respectively. Along with amassing runs with his willow, Kapil Dev also scalped 434 and 253 wickets in the two formats respectively. The Kapil Dev 175 knock against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup campaign was instrumental in India's maiden World Cup triumph.

1983 World Cup final: Kapil Dev trolls Kris Srikkanth who tries to flatter him

The trio of Kapil Dev, Kris Srikkanth and Madan Lal, three of the key members of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad were present on a chat show where they spoke in length about the victorious campaign and also shared several anecdotes. While speaking on CricketDiaries, Kris Srikanth hailed Kapil Dev saying that he is one of the greatest all-rounders the world has ever produced. Kris Srikkanth added that Kapil Dev had the ability to win matches single-handedly with his batting, bowling and fielding.

Kris Srikkanth was full of praise for the World Cup-winning captain as he reckoned that Kapil Dev was a fielder who could field from fine leg to covers to long off to slips. In a comical manner, Kapil Dev in reply, requested the host to ask the director of the show to pack an envelope of ₹11,000 for Kris Srikkanth for flattering him so much. As soon as Kapil Dev made this comment, the whole room burst out in laughter.

Elaborating on his comment, Kapil Dev said that Kris Srikkanth doesn't drink and is a vegetarian so he can't offer him a drink. He added if it was some other show or person, he would have probably called for champagne. As a result, all he could offer Srikanth in return is money.

Kris Srikkanth reveals Kapil Dev's words that motivated players to defend 183 in 1983 World Cup Final

While speaking on a show ‘Winning the Cup – 1983’, Srikkanth went on to say that with the West Indies' batting line-up and looking at 183, the Indian players had lost heart already but Kapil Dev had then said one thing that changed everything. Srikkanth narrated that Kapil Dev did not say that India would win but motivated the players by saying even though the Indian team have been bundled out for 183, they should build resistance instead of giving away the match so easily.

Recalling that epic win, the former opening batsman mentioned that Kapil Dev's words were the turning point for Indian cricket and for Indians and that too at a time when cricket was dominated by West Indies, Australia and England at the most.

