When Ranveer Singh Received A Legal Notice From WWE Star Brock Lesner - Throwback

Ranveer Singh has been in headlines for various reasons. From his style statements to flamboyant nature, the Padmaavat actor grabs everyone’s attention. But in June 2019 Ranveer was caught by WWE star Brock Lesner’s advocate, Paul Heyman, who served him with a legal notice for using Lesner's catchphrase. Read to know more.

When Ranveer received a legal notice from Brock Lesner

Ranveer Singh was spotted cheering Indian Cricket Team in a match against Pakistan in Cricket World Cup 2019. The actor shared several pictures with Indian players. One of them was with Hardik Pandya. He tweeted the pictures with an altered catchphrase ‘Eat. Sleep. Conquer. Repeat’ of Brock Lesner.

Soon after that, Paul Heyman, Brock Lesner’s advocate, retweeted Ranveer Singh. In his tweet, Heyman mentioned that the corrected ‘Eat. Sleep. Conquer. Repeat’ war-cry of Brock Lesner and mentioned that he would press copyright charges against Ranveer.

. @RanveerOfficial

ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????

1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 - I am litigious

4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

In another tweet, Paul Heyman took a mocked a publication as they referred to him as Lesner’s manager and not advocate. He also claimed that he did not warn Ranveer Singh but has served a notice to him. Heyman even stated that he is the best manager in history.

I didn't warn. I served noticed. And while I applaud @TheStatesmanLtd for their coverage of #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar, I must stress that I am not a manager (what an outdated, antiquated term). I am an #Advocate. And I'm the best #Advocate in history. https://t.co/KNQ4fMmUgQ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

Before Ranveer Singh, Paul Heyman took a jibe on Cricket World Cup. The official Twitter handle of Cricket World Cup posted a picture of M.S. Dhoni and had a different version of ‘Eat. Sleep. Repeat’ catch phase of Brock Lesner. Heyman teaser the page with his tweet below.

My most (in)sincere compliments to @cricketworldcup for promoting the amazing @msdhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency. https://t.co/sGtIALzso1 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 18, 2019

At the time, Ranveer Singh was shooting for the much-hyped film, 83. The film was scheduled to release on April 10, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The new release date is yet to be revealed.

