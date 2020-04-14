Ranveer Singh To Collaborate With 'Gully Boy' Director Zoya Akhtar For The Third Time?

Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar have collaborated in Dil Dhadkne Do (2015) and Gully Boy (2019). The actor-director duo not only has given hits at the Box Office but also have a good off-screen relationship. Now as per recent reports, Ranveer and Zoya might come together for their third project.

Ranveer and Zoya together for the third time?

Ranveer Singh worked with Zoya for the first time in her 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do. It was a multi-starrer movie and Ranveer got noticed for his performance and character. Zoya then offered Ranveer the solo lead role in Gully Boy. The film added a lot to Ranveer’s already impactful track record. Despite being called a niche film; it did a business of around ₹140 crores.

The source told the leading daily that both Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar have a lot of attachment for each other. Ranveer never stops raving about Zoya and she too is all praises for him. More importantly, both are at the same wavelength and understand each other, which makes their work easy. So when Zoya completed her next script, Ranveer was reportedly her first choice. This is not just because of her admiration for him but also because she knows that Ranveer can fit in any role today effortlessly. The actor reportedly has liked the script and has given his nod.

Talking about the details on Zoya Akhtar’s next, the source told the leading daily that nothing is known about it. Zoya and the producers, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have kept it a heavily guarded secret. But if Zoya’s previous record is anything to go by, then one can expect another entertaining and hard-hitting flick from the filmmaker.

The source concluded that things are at an initial stage and also, the lockdown has thrown everything out of gear. So an announcement cannot be expected in the near future. Also, Ranveer will have to look at his busy schedule to determine whether he can give dates for the project. But knowing how much Ranveer values Zoya, he will surely do anything to be a part of her next.

