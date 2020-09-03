Priyanka Chopra praises 9-year-old girl for reciting excerpt from her speeches assertively

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has become a source of inspiration for millions with her words. Recently, a 9-year-old girl imitated the actress and recited a powerful excerpt from Priyanka Chopra’s past speeches on Twitter. The speech recited by the little one received love and appreciation from the actress herself who even extended her desire to meet the little one someday. After seeing the confidence level of the girl, Priyanka Chopra wished her a great and bright future.

Priyanka Chopra praises a 9-year-old girl

In the video, the little one introduced herself as Anisha Chaturvedi a class four student who got into the shoes of the actress and former Miss World for a day and recited an excerpt from one of her powerful speeches. In the speech, the 9-year-old said, “I am who I am because that’s who I will always be. I will always be true to myself. If you try and change yourself for the world then you are not you anymore. So stop changing yourself for the world. But then what is your choice, to follow a path like everyone else like you go to work, come back, cook, and never have a legacy. Or you want to swim upstream against all norms and then whatever you will achieve will be all yours. I would rather have a path paved by me instead of folwing someone else. And then whatever I will achieve is going to be only mine.”

My 9 year old just loves Priyanka Chopra. Kids grow really fast and these days have a mind of their own pic.twitter.com/q37bouNiri — Shivani (@Shivani21166364) August 29, 2020



Continuing, the little one added, “There is only one you because there is no one like you. And once you understand who that person is, you will then take the first step to find the unique self. Change is the only constant thing in life and you are never too old to learn something new. So be fearless, spread your wings to achieve your dreams. No matter where you are in life, be ambitious and there is nothing wrong in being ambitious.”

There are moments that make you want to hit pause, and finding this video was one of them. To hear this little girl so assertively recite excerpts from old speeches of mine was really cool and humbling. Shivani, thank you for sharing! (1/2) https://t.co/nr1Rb6ldrp — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 2, 2020

Lots of love to you and your beautiful little girl...I have no doubt her future is bright. I look forward to meeting her someday. (2/2) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 2, 2020

On hearing Anisha reciting the speech so beautifully and confidently, the Sky is Pink actress could not control her excitement of pouring in love on the video. Priyanka while appreciating the efforts of the little one wrote that there are moments that make you want to pause, and this video was one such example for the actress. She further wrote that hearing the little girl so assertively recite excerpts from the old speeches of the actress was really cool and humbling. At last, Priyanka blessed the little one and expressed her desire to meet her someday.

