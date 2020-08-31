Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Aesthetic Post, Writes 'Bloom Where You Are Planted'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently delighted fans with a profound post. On August 30, Sunday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of a pink flower plant, likely growing in her house. Along with it, she penned a meaningful thought, "Bloom where you are planted". Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is often seen posting similar heartfelt and deep posts on Instagram. This picture was shared from her house in Los Angeles, California. Several fans and netizens have been dropping heart emojis the post's comment section. Celebrities and influencers Srishti Behlarya, Yasmine Al Massri, and Gisele BuÌˆndchen have also reacted to this post. Check out some comments below.

Image Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram Comment Section

Priyanka Chopra's post on equality

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Women’s Equality Day in the US. On this occasion, she took to her Instagram handle to requote the words of American Historian, Laurel Thatcher Ulrich. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ post read as 'well-behaved women seldom make history'. Take a look at Priyanka’s Instagram post:

On the work front for Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, opposite Farhan Akhtar. For her next, she will be starring opposite Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The Baywatch actor has also been roped in for Sheela Anand's biopic. This film follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also has bagged a prominent role in Matrix 4. Recently, it was announced that Priyanka has been cast opposite Richard Madden in Citadel, an Amazon Prime Original. PC is also part of the cast of We Can Be Heroes, alongside, Christian Slater, Pedro Pascal and many others. The story of the film premises around the life of a girl who finds out she has super-powers. As per recent reports, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. However, no official statement has been passed.

