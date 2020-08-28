This Day That Year August 28: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Showing Off Photoshop Skills & More

A lot of events take place in Bollywood during the day. From celebrities announcing their upcoming movies to sharing about their days, many events make it to the headlines throughout the day. There were several events that took place on August 28 in 2019 and 2018. Take a look at all the events that took place on this day that year.

This Day That Year, August 28

Mission Mangal declared tax free by Maharashtra government

Akshay Kumar starred in the film Mission Mangal along with actors Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, and Sonakshi Sinha. The film was critically acclaimed and also became a blockbuster at the box office. The film crossed the Rs.100 crore mark and was soon declared tax-free by the Maharashtra government. The film was based on a Mars mission conducted by a group of ISRO scientists.

Priyanka Chopra shares photoshop image with Nick Jonas

Last year, Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin visited the MTV Video Music Awards. However, a picture from the Awards function went viral in which Nick Jonas' brothers were seen kissing their wives while he stood there, missing his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The very next day, Priyanka Chopra Jonas did the sweetest thing for her husband by editing a picture of herself with her husband Nick Jonas.

Sushmita Sen shares adorable birthday post for daughter Alisah

In 2018, on this day Sushmita Sen shared an adorable birthday post for the love of her life, daughter Alisah. She called her daughter the most precious gift in her life, also mentioning that she was a divine soul. The actor also celebrated her daughter's 9th birthday with her family members and her school friends.

Esha Deol walks out of Lakme Fashion Week after being interrupted by organisers

Esha Deol and her mother Hema Malini walked the ramp together at the Lakme Fashion Week in 2018. After their ramp walk, they went for a media interaction and apparently got interrupted by one of the organisers. Esha Deol looked disappointed by the organiser and silently walked away, followed by her mother.

