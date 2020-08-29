Priyanka Chopra Jonas Congratulates Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom On Becoming Parents

Recently, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished Hollywood songstress Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom on the arrival of their first child together, Daisy Dove Bloom. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a monochromatic picture of the new-born, who is seen grasping her father's finger while Perry holds on to the newborn’s wrist. More so, the actor 'welcomed' Daisy to the world. Take a look at the Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ post for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom:

Priyanka Chopra's post for Katy and Orlando:

Orlando speaks about child safety

In a statement given to UNICEF, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry mentioned that they are floating with love and are happy about ‘the safe and healthy' arrival of their daughter. However, the couple mentioned that even though they are celebrating their daughter’s arrival at the moment, they do realise that ‘not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as them’. Speaking about the same, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom mentioned that due to the shortage of healthcare workers across the world, ‘every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn has died’ from preventable causes.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel.

If the rumours are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be next seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Even though no official statement has been issued by the actor or the makers, it would be exciting to witness Priyanka portray an astronaut. Priyanka is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes. The project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the film revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers.

