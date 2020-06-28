Last Updated:

90s Films Quiz That Only True Bollywood Movie Fanatics Can Ace; See Inside

Do you consider yourself to be a true Bollywood fan? Then take this popular 90s films quiz to prove the same. Check it out.

Bollywood witnessed a wide variety of movies during the 90s. When one looks at the 90s, one can imagine scenes with chiffon sarees, dramatic climaxes. It was also the age of the unibrow. Every Bollywood fan is smitten by the dreamy scenes and violent face-offs between the hero and villain that was a part of the 90s. If you consider yourself to be a true-blue Bollywood fan then try to pass this 90s Bollywood quiz. Take a look:

Aamir Khan’s dialogue, “Uska to na bad luck hi kharab hai” is from which movie?

  • Andaz Apna Apna
  • Damini
  • Rangeela
  • Ghayal

Sunny Deol had delivered the famous line, “Yeh dhai kilo ka haath jab uthhtaa hai na, toh insaan uthhtaa nahin.... Uthh jaata hai” in this movie.

  • Damini
  • Indian
  • Border
  • Jeet

The dialogue, “Jaa Simran jaa, jee le apni zindagi” is a part of which movie?

  • Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
  • Andaz Apna Apna
  • Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
  • Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This movie had the famous dialogue, “Mere Karan Arjun aayenge” in it

  • Karan Arjun
  • Andaz Apna Apna
  • Baazigar
  • Dil

Who said the famous dialogue, “Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai” in Andaz Apna Apna?

  • Paresh Rawal
  • Govinda
  • Salman Khan
  • Amitabh Bachchan

Aamir Khan said this famous dialogue in Andaz Apna Apna

  • Aap purush hi nahi, mahapurush hai
  • Tum Jaise Log Dushman Hote Hain Sari Insaaniyat Ke
  • Yeh azaadi ki ladai hai
  • Chulhe se roti nikal ke liye, chimte ko apna mooh jalahe padi

Which movie iconised this dialogue, “Bade bade desho mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hai”?

  • Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
  • Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
  • Dil
  • Border

Shahrukh Khan said this dialogue, “Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai ... aur pyar ek baar hi hota hai” in which movie?

  • Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
  • Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
  • Baazigar
  • Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

The dialogue, “Zindagi ka doosra naam problem hai” was a part of which movie?

  • Border
  • Lagaan
  • Dil
  • Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar

This movie had the dialogue, “Aakhri chand second hi toh haar aur jeet ka faisla karte hai” in it

  • Andaz Apna Apna
  • Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar
  • Baazigar
  • Dil

Sunny Deol's line, “Aane waale chaubis ghanto mein tumhare chaubis tukde karke ... har tukde ka alag alag antim sanskar karoonga” is from which film?

  • Ghayal
  • Border
  • Indian
  • Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Answers to the 90s Bollywood quiz:

  1. Rangeela
  2. Damini
  3. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
  4. Karan Arjun
  5. Paresh Rawal
  6. Aap Purush Hi Nahi, Mahapurush Hai
  7. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
  8. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
  9. Border
  10. Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander
  11. Ghayal

