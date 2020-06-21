Sonam Kapoor's 'Khoobsurat' And Other Bollywood Films Backed By Disney Studios India

Walt Disney Pictures India is a subsidiary of the Asia Pacific region of the Walt Disney Company. Based in Mumbai, it has backed various Bollywood movies including Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos, and Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat to name a few. So, we have compiled some of the Hindi language movies which have been co-produced by Disney Studios that you must check out right away. Read on:

Khoobsurat

Khoobsurat features Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kirron Kher, and Aamir Raza Hussain in the lead roles. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the romantic comedy-drama flick is an adaptation of the 1980 film of the same name. Khoobsurat revolves around the life of a physiotherapist, Milli, who starts working for a royal family in Rajasthan.

However, she soon gets bored and troubled by their cold demeanour. As she continues to explore their lifestyle, Milli falls head over heels in love with the young prince, who is engaged to someone else. Khoobsurat opened to mixed reviews in India and received critical acclaim overseas.

Jagga Jasoos

Jagga Jasoos is a musical mystery comedy adventure movie. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, the flick revolves around a teenage detective who searches for his father as he goes missing. Kapoor plays the role of Jagga, whose father sends him to a boarding school before abandoning him. However, Jagga's father manages to keep in touch with his son by sending a VHS tape in the mail on his birthday every year. So, Jagga plans to search for his father and begins his journey with Shruti, a journalist, whom he meets on the way. Released in 2017, Jagga Jasoos garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. The Anurag Basu-directorial also received awards for its catchy music.

Also read: Deepika Padukone Or Sonam Kapoor: Who Slayed In Oversized Sleeves Better?

Also read: Sonam Kapoor And Samantha Prabhu: Who Looked Better In Payal Pratap's Floral Outfit?

Dangal

Dangal is a biographical sports drama flick starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Aparshakti Khurana and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie follows the lives of India's world-class female wrestlers, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari. It tells how the duo leaves their comfort zone and fight with the conservative society to fulfil their dreams. Khan plays the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former amateur wrestler.

Dangal was well-received by the critics and the audience alike. It garnered positive reviews and was a huge box office success in India and overseas. Moreover, lead actors Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim received awards for their performance in the movie.

Also read: Disha Patani, Sonam Kapoor & Other Female Actors Who Essayed Key Roles In Biopics

Also read: Deepika Padukone Vs Sonam Kapoor: Who Sported Better Netted Flowy Outfit At The Cannes?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.