Abhishek Bachchan Reveals That He Requested Many Directors & Producers To Launch Him; Read

Abhishek Bachchan kickstarted his acting career after he marked his debut in Bollywood alongside Kareena Kapoor in 2000's war film Refugee. The film along with Abhishek and Kareena's careers will complete 20 successful years on June 30, 2020. Thus, the Guru actor has been religiously keeping up with the countdown of his films that he has been a part of, in the past 20 years with '#Roadto20' posts on Instagram.

In his Instagram post yesterday, i.e. June 21, 2020, Abhishek revealed that filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and he wanted to start their careers in the film industry together in 1998. He also revealed that the duo worked on a project titled 'Samjhauta Express'. However, they were unable to get anyone to launch them despite their hard work.

Abhishek Bachchan requested filmmakers to launch him

Abhishek Bachchan has given the Hindi film industry several iconic films that have entertained the audience throughout these years, including Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Yuva, Sarkar, Guru, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Bunty Aur Babli, Dostana, Bol Bachchan, Paa, and Dhoom to name a few. On Sunday, he took to his Instagram handle to reminisce the good old days by reflecting on his films from 2009. In his post, the actor revealed that he reached out to many directors and producers for asking them to give him an opportunity to act, but no one was ready to launch him.

Finally, he met director JP Dutta on the sets of father Amitabh Bachchan's film Aks, who later launched him in 2000. As part of his #RoadTo20 IG posts, Abhishek shared that he worked on Delhi 6 and Paa in the year 2009 by describing his experience in a long caption which read,

#Roadto20

Year-2009

#Delhi6 #Paa

Many don’t know that in 1998 @rakeyshommehra and I wanted to start our film careers together. Him directing me in a script we both worked on called “Samjhauta Express”. Both not able to get anyone to launch us despite trying very hard. I forget how many producers and directors I met and requested to give me an opportunity to act. But to no avail! We both were friends and decided that we would develop something that Rakeysh could direct and I would act in and that’s how Samjhauta Express was conceived. Alas, the film never got made ( a regret we still have in our hearts ). Rakeysh went on to make Aks with my father and I was luckily spotted by JP saab. He liked my “look”, I had grown my hair long and a beard for SE. JP saab was thinking of making Akhri Mughal ( a historical ) and was on the lookout for a young fresh face... I got lucky. He never made Akhri Mughal but made Refugee instead. Over 10 years later Rakeysh and I finally managed to work together in the beautiful and still oh-so-relevant Delhi 6. Such a beautiful cast. We were all like one big family, always together even after wrap. Great senior actors that I could have only dreamt of acting with. Such a special experience. @sonamkapoor in only her second film. My second with the stunning Waheda Rehman aunty. And my first with an actor I was always a fan of and was praying I would get the opportunity to work with. Mr. Rishi Kapoor. Although Chintu uncle and I had just a few scenes together, they were so memorable to shoot!

Paa, saw me reunite with my Pa!

Our 6th film together. My first with Balki and second with @balanvidya also my first film as a Producer. It was such a unique concept and so sensitively handled. Only by the quirky mind of Balki! The film went on to great box-office success and won several awards for everyone. We also managed to win 3 National Film awards. @amitabhbachchan for best actor, Arundhati Ji for supporting actress and yours truly, as producer, for best film (Hindi) all of it entirely due to Balki. None of it would have been possible without his vision and conviction. I’m told dad and I even hold a Guinness book of world record for our film.

On the career front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in the film titled Ludo alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Pankaj Tripathi. The dark anthology comedy is helmed by Anurag Kashyap while it has been produced by Bhushan Kumar. Apart from Ludo, he will also star in Diya Annapurna Ghosh's next titled Bob Biswas and the Breathe: Into The Shadows.

