Disha Vakani Has Worked In Many Bollywood Films Before TMKOC; Read Details

Disha Vakani has been away from the TV screen for almost three years now. The actor left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah three years ago and did not make a comeback on the show. Despite numerous attempts, the makers of the show have failed to get her back.

Current reports suggest that she might return to the show as the popular comedy show is completing 12 years in the next month. However, there is no confirmation on the news. The actor entertained everyone as Dayaben and rose to fame with this show. However, before she became famous as Dayaben on TMKOC, the actor did several Bollywood films. Take a look:

Jodhaa Akbar

Many of her fans might know that Disha Vakani was a part of Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s historical drama film Jodhaa Akbar, which was helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The actress played Madhavi, who was Jodhaa’s (Aishwarya’s) aide and went to the kingdom of Mughals after Jodhaa exchanged wedding vows with Akbar.

Devdas

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas is considered as one of the most iconic films of Bollywood. The movie featured Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in important roles. Disha was seen portraying the role of Sakhi.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s period drama Mangal Panday is still popular among the masses for his power-packed performance. The biographical film also featured Disha Vakani, in which she portrayed a small role of a courtesan in the movie. Undoubtedly, one has to observe the film to spot her.

Love Story 2050

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Harman Baweja starrer Love Story 2050 might have failed at the box-office, but fans were blown away by the concept of the film. The time-travel flick featured Disha Vakani as well. Disha Vakani played the role of a maid in the movie that released in the year 2008. Interestingly, in the same year, the actor bagged the position of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

C Kkompany

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s movie C Kkompany featured Dayaben aka Disha Vakani. The film was produced by Ekta Kapoor and also starred actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Tusshar Kapoor and others. Disha Vakani played the role of a widow in the movie.

