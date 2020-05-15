Last Updated:

'90s Love': THIS Movie Leads As Most Favourite As Taapsee, Ranveer, Ayushmann Join Trend

As the trend '90s love' took off on Twitter, one movie lead with most mentions in their lists as Taapsee Pannu, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana answered

The stars of the film industry are going two decades behind to reveal their most favourite movies of the ‘90s. Interestingly, most of them have fond memories of the decade as a lot of them had started enjoying films during that era, while a lot of them were also born during this phase. After some of the senior stars like Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar took up the trend initially, their juniors also joined in as they were nominated. 

While numerous films were mentioned, there seems to be one film that was a part of most of the stars’ favourite list. The answer should not come as a surprise as the film is still running in a Mumbai theatre (before the lockdown). As many as nine celebrities named Dilwale Dulhaiya Le Jayenge in their list of favourite films.

Riteish Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh felt the movie was one of their favourites. While no other film was mentioned as many times by the stars, movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Jo Jeeeta Wohi Sikander, Rangeela, Dil Toh Pagal hai, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun were among the other names that were mentioned multiple times. Andaz Apna Apna, Judwaa, Raja Babu, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Aankhen, Border, Judai, Biwi No 1, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Dil Se also found a mention. 

Here are the reactions:

The celebrities seemed to have really enjoyed going back in time as they described the phase as how Ranveer wrote, ‘90’s is the decade that defines me’. Ayushmannn loved the fact that he was a '90s kid.'  From writing ‘Lovvveee 90s!!!’ to 'Uff the 90’s or 'Someone take me back to the 90’s, there were interesting responses as Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Twinkle Khanna also joined in the trend

