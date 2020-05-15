'90s love: THIS movie leads as most favourite as Taapsee, Ranveer, Ayushmann, join trend

The stars of the film industry are going two decades behind to reveal their most favourite movies of the ‘90s. Interestingly, most of them have fond memories of the decade as a lot of them had started enjoying films during that era, while a lot of them were also born during this phase. After some of the senior stars like Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar took up the trend initially, their juniors also joined in as they were nominated.

While numerous films were mentioned, there seems to be one film that was a part of most of the stars’ favourite list. The answer should not come as a surprise as the film is still running in a Mumbai theatre (before the lockdown). As many as nine celebrities named Dilwale Dulhaiya Le Jayenge in their list of favourite films.

Riteish Deshmukh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh felt the movie was one of their favourites. While no other film was mentioned as many times by the stars, movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Jo Jeeeta Wohi Sikander, Rangeela, Dil Toh Pagal hai, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun were among the other names that were mentioned multiple times. Andaz Apna Apna, Judwaa, Raja Babu, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Aankhen, Border, Judai, Biwi No 1, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Dil Se also found a mention.

Here are the reactions:

I'm a 90s kid. 😎 I think Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander is a cult. So is DDLJ. Can't miss Rangeela also. Sigh. Too many classics. 💛 I nominate @bhumipednekar @tahira_k and @Aparshakti #90sLove https://t.co/MI1w8YvQMC — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 14, 2020

Lovvveee 90s!!! 😍😍 too difficult to pick 2 films.. well i love DDLJ alottt.. but since u’ve said it.. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Aapke Hain Koun! ❤️❤️ Umm.. can i pls add Andaz Apna Apna too🤪!

I nominate @ayushmannk , @iTIGERSHROFF and @TheAaryanKartik to tell me theirs! https://t.co/zwh4KQEn4y — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) May 14, 2020

90s, what a filmy decade 😍🎭, 2 of my favorite films from 90s are Main Khiladi Tu Anari & DDLJ. I would like to nominate @Varun_dvn & @kritisanon to know their favorite films from 90s. #90sLove https://t.co/IH8AL2wYEk — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) May 14, 2020

90's jaise decades ki baatein, 2020 main bhi hoti rehti hain! And on that note, my favorite 90's films are DDLJ and Aankhen! I nominate @humasqureshi and @mudassar_as_is to share their favorites from that decade #90slove https://t.co/uEeTpyBQsK — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) May 14, 2020

Wow!! Someone take me back to the 90’s .. too many favourites but my all time fav is #DDLJ that makes me believe in true love 😍 and #KuchKuchHotaHai . Dayummmmm I’m a sucker for love stories 😂 iam tagging @taapsee @humasqureshi and @TheAaryanKartik to tell us their fav movies https://t.co/sxi5gmzWDr — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 15, 2020

Uff the 90’s🦄 DDLJ ,KKHH ( Team Tina☝🏻friendship & head bands coz I was ‘COOL’) are my fav,but my pick would be Dil Se & Dil Toh Pagal Hai - way ahead of their time.There is also Rangeela & hum aapke hai kaun n many more ♥️🙈

I nominate @TheAaryanKartik @taapsee @RajkummarRao https://t.co/WKoaUcJ4Q8 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) May 15, 2020

Thanks for nominating me @karanjohar.. 90s was when I was introduced to Hindi cinema in New Delhi & I've been charmed & awestruck ever since.. My favourite films are #DDLJ and #JoJeetaWohiSikandar. I further nominate @advani_kiara & my bro @shakunbatra to tell me theirs#90sLove https://t.co/ey6cqLKEii — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 14, 2020

The celebrities seemed to have really enjoyed going back in time as they described the phase as how Ranveer wrote, ‘90’s is the decade that defines me’. Ayushmannn loved the fact that he was a '90s kid.' From writing ‘Lovvveee 90s!!!’ to 'Uff the 90’s or 'Someone take me back to the 90’s, there were interesting responses as Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Twinkle Khanna also joined in the trend

