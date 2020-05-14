Ajay Devgn And Kajol's Favorite '90s Films, Amitabh Bachchan's Cute Video & More

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar revealed their favourite movies from the '90s. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan shared an adorable video that he called "too cute". Here are some of today's top entertainment/celebrity stories.

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol reveal their favourite films from the '90s

There is a new trending on Twitter, called #BackToThe90s. Netizens are remembering their favourite films from the '90s and are sharing their opinions with the #BackToThe90s tag. Several celebrities have also joined the #BackToThe90s trend. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kajol recently revealed their favourite films from the '90s on Twitter.

So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs.. #90slove https://t.co/QYhEzjbDvA — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 14, 2020

Thank you @ajaydevgn...so my favourite films from the 90s would have to be Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna. I’m further tagging @ranveerofficial and @karanjohar to share theirs. #90slove https://t.co/1xiH5yk7t2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2020

Neena Gupta supports PM Modi's 'Vocal For Local' drive

In her latest Instagram video, Neena Gupta supported PM Modi's 'Vocal For Local' campaign. In a recent national address, PM Modi asked Indian citizens to support local vendors and artisans. Moreover, he also asked people to proudly promote local vendors and craftsmen.

Rockstar Melissa Etheridge's Son, Beckett Cypheridge dies due to opioid addiction

Unfortunately, on May 14, 2020, Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son, Beckett Cypheridge, passed away due to opioid addiction. Melissa Etheridge shared this news on her Instagram page and thanked her friends and family members for their love, support, and condolences. Hundreds of fans poured in to share their condolences for the grieving mother.

Amitabh Bachchan shares an adorable video of two little boys

... the little fellow following diligently what the elder is doing is .. just ... too cute 🤣 https://t.co/XfGisfBQi3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 13, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared the above video on social media. In the caption for the video, Amitabh revealed that the little boy was diligently imitating his elder brother's actions. Amitabh Bachchan loved this adorable video and called it "too cute".

Goldie Behl reveals that film production is on hold due to his wife Sonali's illness

In a recent interview with a news agency, Goldie Behl revealed that he was putting all big-budget films on hold for the moment. As his wife, Sonali, had just recovered from her long-battle with cancer, he wanted to focus on her wellbeing. However, Goldie Behl revealed that he was still open to producing on a smaller scale for digital platforms.

