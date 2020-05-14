Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar Reveal Their Favourite '90s Movie As Twitter Starts #BackToThe90s

Twitter India on Thursday started a trend called #BackToThe90s. Asking fans what their favourite ‘90s movie is, one has to respond with #90sLove #BackToThe90s or #90sNostalgia and tag five friends to continue the conversation. And guess who kicked off the trend — none other than Kajol, '90s sweetheart herself, Twitter India wrote on Thursday.

Revealing her favourite movie, Kajol gave two titles — Kuch Kuch Hota hai and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. She further tagged her husband Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and sister Tanishaa Mukerji. Replying to Kajol's tweet, Ajay Devgn immediately wrote that his favourite movie is Zakhm till date. He further tagged Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan.

While Akshay Kumar's favourite are Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna, Abhishek Bachchan said it was Agneepath for him. The celebrities further tagged their friends to generate more interesting answers and extend the trend.

Thank you @ajaydevgn...so my favourite films from the 90s would have to be Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna. I’m further tagging @ranveerofficial and @karanjohar to share theirs. #90slove https://t.co/1xiH5yk7t2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2020

Thanks AJ @ajaydevgn my favourite film from the 90’s would have to be Agneepath. I would like to further tag @Riteishd @iHrithik and @TheJohnAbraham to tell me theirs #90slove — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 14, 2020

So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs.. #90slove https://t.co/QYhEzjbDvA — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 14, 2020

