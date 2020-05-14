Last Updated:

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar Reveal Their Favourite '90s Movie As Twitter Starts #BackToThe90s

Twitter India on Thursday started a trend called #BackToThe90s. Asking fans what their favourite ‘90s movie is, one has to respond with #90sLove #BackToThe90s

Twitter India on Thursday started a trend called #BackToThe90s. Asking fans what their favourite ‘90s movie is, one has to respond with #90sLove #BackToThe90s or #90sNostalgia and tag five friends to continue the conversation. And guess who kicked off the trend — none other than Kajol, '90s sweetheart herself, Twitter India wrote on Thursday.

Revealing her favourite movie, Kajol gave two titles — Kuch Kuch Hota hai and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. She further tagged her husband Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and sister Tanishaa Mukerji. Replying to Kajol's tweet, Ajay Devgn immediately wrote that his favourite movie is Zakhm till date. He further tagged Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan.

While Akshay Kumar's favourite are Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna, Abhishek Bachchan said it was Agneepath for him. The celebrities further tagged their friends to generate more interesting answers and extend the trend.

