Hrithik Roshan Takes #BackToThe90s Challenge, Reveals His Favorite Movie

Twitter India on May 14 started an online trend called #BackToThe90s. According to the trend, fans were asked to share their favorite ‘90s movie is and the others had to respond with #90sLove #BackToThe90s or #90sNostalgia and tag five friends to continue the conversation. The trend was kick-started by none other than Kajol. Since then several Bollywood actor also expressed their favorite film and also tagged their friends to generate more interesting answers and extend the trend.

Hrithik Roshan revealed his favourite film from 90's

Bollywood's dashing star Hrithik Roshan also showed his active participation in the ongoing trend. He was tagged by his friend Abhishek Bachchan to express his views about his favorite film in the '90s. The WAR actor's favorite film was Karan Arjun in which he had worked as an assistant director during his early career days. Hrithik seems to be super impressed by the film and wrote that It was the first film that he experienced from scripting, assisting till the first show in Chandan. His joy was unmatched when the audience went crazy in the theatre.

Thanks Bro braz. Mine has got to be KARAN ARJUN . It was the first film I experienced from scripting , assisting till the first show in Chandan . My joy was unmatched when the audience went crazy . https://t.co/sXzwvTsP1X — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 15, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan was the first one to drop a comment under the post and expressed his fondness over the film. Abhishek wrote that Karan Arjun is one of their all-time favorite films. Apart from the Bunty Aur Babli actor, several fans of Hrithik stormed the comment section with their replies and even expressed their views on his favorite film. One of the users shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film where Hrithik can be seen posing with the two main leads. Another user echoed similar sentiments like Hrithik and wrote that Karan Arjun is an iconic film and has got to be one of the best 90s Bollywood films.

One of all our all time favourites!! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 15, 2020

Mine too, Hrithik! Karan Arjun has got to be one of the best 90s Bollywood film. 😊😊 — Rupali #WorkFromHome #SocialDistancing (@KrazyGal92) May 15, 2020

"Karan Arjun' -this movie will always be special for us❤❤ pic.twitter.com/mzjyNfGEE4 — Hrithikian Gauri 🌟🌠 (@BaruaGauri) May 15, 2020

It is embedded in childhood of all kids of 90s.



Mere Karun Arjun aayenge.....



Bhaag Arjun bhaag....



Thakur to giyo....



Were the most famous dialogues, did I miss any? — ANKIT (@ankitmathur4u) May 15, 2020



Kajol who started the online challenge revealed her favorite movie on the micro-blogging site and gave two titles-Kuch Kuch Hota hai and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. She further tagged her husband Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, and sister Tanishaa Mukerji. Ajay was quick enough to respond to Kajol's tweet and immediately wrote that his favorite movie is Zakhm till date. He further tagged Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan. While Akshay Kumar's favorite is Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna, Abhishek Bachchan said it was Agneepath for him.

