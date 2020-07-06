Unseen Pic Of The Day: A Baby Karisma Kapoor Poses With Her Maternal Grandparents

A recent childhood picture of actor Karisma Kapoor has been going viral on social media. The picture has a baby Karisma posing with her maternal grandparents and is too cute to miss.

A baby Karisma Kapoor poses with her grandparents

The beautiful picture has a baby Karisma who looks like a little bundle of cuteness nestled in the lap of her maternal grandparents, Hari Shivdasani and Barbara Shivdasani. Karisma can be seen looking at the camera in a delightful manner while her grandmother looks at her in an endearing way. The unseen picture is bound to take away all your Monday blues.

The post also said that Karisma in her 2013 book, 'My Yummy Mummy Guide' had given a special shoutout to her grandmother, Barbara. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor had credited her grandmother for showing them how to fill their 'kitchens with food and their hearts with love'. Karisma had also called her grandmother to be the epitome of elegance as well as her first fashion guru. Take a look at the Biwi No 1 actor's childhood picture.

Recently in an interaction with a daily, Karisma spoke about her bond with younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. She said that they share an extremely close bond right since their childhood. The Raja Hindustani actor further revealed that the siblings talk about everything ranging from vegetable prices, parenting tips, fashion advice experiences during their shoot, and other things.

Karisma Kapoor on being a private person

The Prem Qaidi actor also made an interesting revelation in the interaction that she is a very private person in real life. She also went on to say that many people after meeting her, would question her asking how did she essay the bubbly and extroverted characters in David Dhawan movies despite having such a reserved personality. On the work front, Karisma had made her debut in the digital space with the ALT Balaji series, Mentalhood. Her performance as a mother juggling several roles in her life was much appreciated by the fans. The show also starred Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, and Dino Morea in pivotal roles.

