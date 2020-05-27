Nia Sharma Or Karisma Kapoor, Whose Floral Lehenga Do We Love?

Nia Sharma and Karisma Kapoor are two very stylish actors who manage to give style goals to their fans on social media with every post. In the recent past, Nia Sharma and Karisma Kapoor were spotted donning similar coloured ensembles. Take a look at who wore the floral lehenga better, Nia Sharma or Karisma Kapoor.

Nia Sharma

In this Instagram post, Nia Sharma posed in a garden donning a stunning floral lehenga. The lehenga was white in colour and simple with multi-color flower designs. The actor opted to have a mismatched blue blouse with 3/4 sleeves. The Naagin star left her straightened hair open. She was spotted wearing heavy earrings as her accessories. For glam, Nia Sharma went for nude lipstick and brown eyeshadow. Her caption read as "Can can!" (sic).

Karisma Kapoor

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor looked flawless in the floral ensemble. Her outfit featured a green blouse with intricate golden embroidery. She paired it with a high waisted multi-colored floral lehenga skirt. Karisma Kapoor styled her look with a colour coordinating dupatta. Styled by celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin, the Raja Hindustani actor finished off the look with an elaborate choker necklace, maang tikka, and two bangles. For hair-do, she went for a sleek low bun and completed her look with nude make-up.

More About Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma made her debut in the TV industry by playing the role of Anu in Star Plus's Kaali. She rose to fame with her role of Manvi Chaudhary in Star Plus' daily soap Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The actor is best known for her roles like Roshni Patel in Zee TV's Jamai Raja, Alia Mukherjee in Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted and Aarohi Kashyap/Anjali Sharma in Colors TV's Ishq Mein Marjawan. Currently, Nia Sharma is playing a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4.

More About Karisma Kapoor

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor made a special appearance back in the year 2018. The actor had a cameo role in Aanand L Rai directorial Zero which featured Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles. Karisma's last film as a leading actor was in 2013, which was Vikram Bhatt's Dangerous Ishhq.

