Karisma Kapoor Shares Throwback Dance Video From Her Film, Asks Fans To Guess The Song

On May 29, Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback video of her dancing on the song Le Gayi. This video is from the film Dil To Pagal Hai's. In the video, Karisma is seen in a full black outfit. She captioned the post and left a question for her fans. Karisma wrote, "Shake it up ðŸ‘¯‍â™€ï¸ðŸŽ¶ #flashbackfriday #guessinggameonðŸ”› Which song/movie ? ðŸ¤”". Take a look at her video here.

Karisma Kapoor's throwback video

Other than this Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram to share an unmissable collage picture with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the pictures, the Kapoor sisters can be seen wearing the same green face mask, which explains their quarantine mood. Take a look at the picture shared:

In the picture, both Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen flaunting their pout faces. In the pictures shared, Karisma Kapoor wrote: "Packing and Pouting together. thankyou Nisha Sareen the Mocha Mask was so good". Karisma had also shared pictures of the biriyani which her sister's husband Saif Ali Khan had made. She took to her Instagram thanked Saif for the food she made. Take a look at it here.

Karisma Kapoor made her debut in the industry in 1991 with the film Prem Qaidi. She rose to fame with several films with stars like Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and several others. Most of her films were loved by fans for her impeccable acting skills and making a style statement back in the '90s.

Karisma Kapoor on the professional front

Karisma made her debut on a digital platform with Ekta Kapoor’s web series, Mentalhood. This series gives a which gives a glimpse into the challenges of parenting in today’s day and age. In the series, Karisma is seen in the role of a mother of three school-going kids on the show. The show is directed by Karishma Kohli. Mentalhood stars Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla and Tillotama Shome along with Karisma Kapoor. Mentalhood is currently streaming on ALT Balaji and Zee5.

