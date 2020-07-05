Alia Bhatt Vs Karisma Kapoor: Who Wore Rainbow Hued Maxi Dress Better?

As the nationwide lockdown continues due to the coronavirus in the country, not only do people miss stepping out of the house but also spotting fashion face-offs between Bollywood divas. While people were reminiscing some of the best fashion face-offs of the recent past, we stumbled upon this flattering one between two popular actors, Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor. Both opted for the rainbow-hued maxi dress but in different shades. Let’s take a look at some pictures and decide who wore the maxi dress better.

Alia Bhatt

(Image Credit: Yogen Shah)

Alia Bhatt looked pretty in a simple rainbow coloured pleated maxi dress by label Missoni. The Raazi actor gave a healthy fashion inspiration for summer dressing in this outfit. The actor's outfit bore a wrap-style top till her waist, and from waist-down, her attire was a simple pleated skirt. Alia’s hair was styled into beachy and tousled waves and pulled in a half-up manner. For glam, the actor went for her favourite look, which included a dewy glow with peachy cheeks and load of highlighters. A beautiful pair of strappy stilettos rounded off her stunning look.

Karisma Kapoor

(Image Credit: Kaisma Kapoor Fanpage)

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor’s similar dress was in the rainbow shade, but it featured more of darker-hued colours. The dress hugged the Raja Hindustani actor till her waist, and from waist-down, her ensemble opened into a massive flare skirt with loads of pleats. Karisma Kapoor’s hair was pulled back into a simple low ponytail. The actor rounded off her look with baby pink stiletto pumps. Karima twirled around and flashed a toothy grin in the ravishing dress for the pic.

On the work front

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her next, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film portrays the life story of Gangubai, who was a powerful woman in the '60s and known as the ‘Madam of Kamathipura’ for her connections with the underworld. Featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 11, 2020. She will also be next seen in Sadak 2, Brahmastra and RRR. On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor made a special appearance in Aanand L Rai's Zero which released in the year 2018. Her last film as a leading lady was in 2013, which was Vikram Bhatt's Dangerous Ishhq.

