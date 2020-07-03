Karisma Kapoor Remembers Saroj Khan From 'Satyam Hall' Days, Ranveer Singh Pays Tribute

Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan left for her heavenly abode on June 3, 2020. She suffered a cardiac arrest. The heartbreaking news has left the entire Bollywood and entertainment industry in a state of shock. Several celebrities have been sharing their heartfelt condolences over social media. Bollywood celebrities Karisma Kapoor and Ranveer Singh also paid their tributes to the late choreographer on their social media.

Karisma Kapoor remembers Saroj Khan from her Satyam Hall teaching days

Karisma Kapoor posted a monochrome image of herself with Saroj Khan. Along with the picture, Karisma Kapoor also posted a heartfelt caption in remembrance of the late choreographer. Karisma Kapoor addressed Saroj Khan as Saroj Ji and said that she cannot forget the endless hours spent in learning dance and expression from her at Satyam Hall. Karisma Kapoor mentioned that Saroj Khan’s teachings took her a long way. See the picture posted by Karisma Kapoor here.

Ranveer Singh and other celebrities pay tribute

Ranveer Singh also took to his Instagram and paid tributes to Saroj Khan. Ranveer Singh posted a black and white image of smiling Saroj Khan from his Instagram account. A lot of fans shared their condolences in the comments section of the post. See the picture shared by Ranveer Singh here.

Several other Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Saiee Manjrekar, Siddhant Kapoor mourned the loss of Saroj Khan on social media. Ayushmannn Khurrana mentioned that he never met Saroj Khan but this feels like a personal loss. Saiee Manjrekar was also trained by Saroj Khan in the past. She penned down a heartfelt note mourning her death. Shraddha Kapoor’s brother and actor Siddhant Kapoor also shared a collage of Saroj Khan’s monochrome images. See the posts here.

Ayushmann Khurrana

I never met her personally but this feels like a personal loss. #RIPSarojKhan — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 3, 2020

Saiee Manjrekar

Siddhant Kapoor

Saroj Khan’s death

Saroj Khan was unwell for some time and she was hospitalised on June 20, 2020, after she complained of breathing issues. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Saroj Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI. Saroj Khan’s last rites took place at Malad’s Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning today on July 3, 2020. The choreographer is now survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. The Ek Do Teen choreographer has been helping actors with dance for over four decades now. She had first appeared as a background dancer in the movie Nazrana. She made her debut as a choreographer with the movie Geeta Mera Naam in 1974.

