Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' Takes Japanese BO By Storm, Becomes Highest Indian Opener

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, that took the ticketing counters by storm in India has recorded a hug score in Japan. The actress will next be seen in 'Panga'

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, that took the ticketing counters by storm in India has recorded a hug score in Japan. Receiving a lot of appreciation and love, the film has compared to all the other Indian projects that have come at Number 3 in terms of the highest Indian opener at the Japanese BO.

READ:  Panipat, Manikarnika, Kesari: Bollywood Big Budget Historical Movies Of 2019

Manikarnika: Kangana's first directorial debut 

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is a period drama based on the life and struggles of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Apart from Kangana, the film also starred Ankita Lokhande, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

READ: Kangana Ranaut In 2019: A Glimpse Of The 'Manikarnika' Star's Movies, Controversies & More

It hit Indian screens on January 25, 2019, and managed to cross the first benchmark of Rs 50 crore at the box office in just 5 days of its release. The leading lady Kangana on her work front is awaiting the release of the upcoming sports film Panga directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, in which she will be seen in the shoes of a Kabbadi player. Apart from her, the film also stars Richa Chaddha, Punjabi singer Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The movie will open in theatres on January 24, 2020. 

READ: Panipat, Manikarnika, Kesari: Bollywood Big Budget Historical Movies Of 2019

Meanwhile, adding another feather to her cap, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday launched her production company -- Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Mumbai. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share the pictures and a short video of the production studio. Designed by Shabnam Gupta, studio of Manikarnika Films has three-floors of which a sneak peek of only one was shot by Chandel and was shared on her Twitter account.

READ: Rangoli Chandel Hits Out At 'movie Mafia' Again As Kangana's 'Manikarnika' Heads To Japan

 

 

