Sahil Khattar: All You Need To Know About The Actor Who Plays Syed Kirmani In '83

Sahil Khattar is an Indian YouTuber, television host and actor. He is set to play Syed Kirmani in the much-anticipated film ’83. The movie, based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, is slated to hit the screens on April 10.'83' is co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. Read to know more about the artist.

Also Read | 'Ranveer Singh Is Full Of Life', Says Kapil Dev On His Bonding With The '83 Star

Know Sahil Khattar

Sahil Khattar was born on March 21, 1987, in Chandigarh, India. He is from Delhi but moved to Mumbai in 2011. According to reports, his father was unhappy with his decision as he wanted him to join his family business.

Also Read | Jatin Sarna: All You Need To Know About The Actor Who Plays Yashpal Sharma In '83

Sahil Khattar rose to fame at the age of 17 as he became the top radio jockey in Chandigarh on his program named Love Guru. As he moved to Mumbai, he faced struggle but became popular as he joined the content creation company Being Indian on YouTube. Now, he has own YouTube channel named Khattarnnak.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Reveals The Much Awaited Logo Of The Film, '83

Sahil Khattar is also a sports enthusiast and has hosted sports events. This includes the Russia World Cup 2018, live cricket show, wrestling show, and others. He is known for his wit and humour on the shows.

Also Read | Know Aisha Ahmed, The Actor Who Is Creating Waves In Web Shows

Sahil Khattar has mentioned in an interview that it was Priyanka Chopra who gave him the opportunity to write. He stated that he wrote a line for Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others for events and live shows. Now, Sahil has been seen with several Bollywood actors for promotions and shows.

In an interview with a leading daily, Sahil Khattar talked about playing Syed Kirmani in 83. He said that when they met, Syed said that they are strikingly similar and they call each other Kiribhai. Sahil stated that Syed was the best wicket-keeper of 1983 and was given a silver wicket glove as a trophy.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.