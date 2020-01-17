Shahid Kapoor's Voguish Gym Wear Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym Today, See Pics

Shahid Kapoor, who is on the peak of popularity after the success of his last film Kabir Singh, is indeed a fashion icon. Shahid Kapoor is such a marvellous actor who can make injury also look stylish, imagine! Shahid Kapoor recently returned to Mumbai, with a funky mask on his face. Shahid confirmed that he got injured on the sets of Jersey, and that was the reason behind his mask. Irrespective of stitches on the face, the Haider actor made his entire airport look extremely fashionable.

Image Credit:@shahidkapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor undoubtedly is one of the best-dressed actors in Bollywood. His gym looks have always been the talk of the town. In fact, the dapper actor has his own Freestyle Athleisure Menswear Brand label called 'SKULT' by Shahid Kapoor. Take a look at some of Shahid Kapoor's voguish photos in gym wear, which can help you in styling your own gym looks.

Image Credit:@shahidkapoor Instagram

Check how to style your gym wear 'Shahid Kapoor style'-

Shahid Kapoor rocks the black gym wear

Opting for a pair of comfy shorts with a buttoned full-sleeves t-shirt is great gym wear. This sporty look is a must-try inspired by Shahid Kapoor style.

Image Credit: skultofficial Instagram

Shahid Kapoor looks fashionable in a comfy tracksuit

When it comes to gyming, exercise, or running, one should go for comfortable gym wear, which doesn't hamper your gym session. A comfy yet contemporary tracksuit is a good option for making heads turn at your gym.

Image Credit:@shahidkapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor's all-black look

One thing you will notice from Shahid Kapoor's photos is his love for the colour black. The actor invariably opts for this shade when it comes to gym wear. Shahid Kapoor style is definitely at par with this monochrome vest and shorts gym wear.

Image Credit: skultofficial Instagram

Shahid Kapoor stuns in a funky hoodie

Shahid Kapoor style is unique yet funky, and this gm outfit is definitely proof.

Image Credit: skultofficial Instagram

