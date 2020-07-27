AR Rahman Reveals His One Condition For Working With Salman Khan In This Throwback Video

Indian music composer AR Rahman has been grabbing several headlines since the past few days. He was recently in the news after his comment about how there is a 'gang of people' due to which he has been getting lesser projects in Bollywood. Recently, a clip of AR Rahman talking about why he has not worked with Salman Khan surfaced on the internet.

AR Rahman reveals when he will be working with Salman Khan

Recently, a video of music composer AR Rahman and Salman Khan attending a media event a few years ago surfaced on social media. The video starts with Salman Khan calling AR Rahman as an “average” music composer. He even turns to Rahman and asks him if he is correct to which the composer nods.

Later during the same event, A.R Rahman was asked when he will be working with Salman Khan. To this, the composer replied, “He has to do movies which I like”. However, reportedly, the statement later led to a huge controversy. A.R Rahman clarified a while later that it was a joke.

Take a look at A.R Rahman and Salman Khan’s video here:

Legend stayed away from the virus even before Corona. pic.twitter.com/SRMV1jfjsO — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) June 30, 2020

For those unversed, Salman Khan and A.R Rahman had also found themselves amid a controversy when the former’s film Jai Ho was released. Rahman had alleged that he owns the rights of the title due to his Academy Award-winning song by the same name. The song was used in the Danny Boyle directed Slumdog Millionaire in 2008. A.R Rahman had also alleged that using the title was a breach of copyright.

In a recent interaction with a radio station, A.R Rahman was asked why he chose to do fewer Bollywood projects. To this, the composer replied that he has not been saying no to good films. On the contrary, he further added, he feels like there is a ‘gang of people’ who always misunderstands his interpretations and are spreading false rumours about him. He explained how when Mukesh Chhabra approached him for Dil Bechara, A.R Rahman gave him four songs in just two days. He also added that according to him, there is a whole gang working against him.

