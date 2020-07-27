Dil Bechara's Composer A.R. Rahman States How Kizie’s Name Inspired Him To Write A Song

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara made a direct to digital release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The film starred actors Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles. Sushant’s last film was much awaited by audiences. While several have shown a positive response towards the film, several have even appreciated the Dil Bechara songs. The music of Dil Bechara has been composed by the ace music composer A.R. Rahman. Some of the songs of Dil Bechara include Taare Ginn, Dil Bechara and Mera Naam Kizie. Recently, Sony Music India revealed the story behind the song Mera Naam Kizie.

Sanjana Sanghi played the role of Kizie Basu in Dil Bechara. She is shown to have thyroid cancer in the film. In the video, the music composer of Dil Bechara, A.R. Rahman reveals the story behind the song Mera Naam Kizie. Rahman said that Kizie and Manny was the initial title of the film since the two were the protagonists of the film. A.R. Rahman found the name ‘Kizie’ to be quite interesting. He hence thought of composing a song by using the name. The song was entitled Mera Naam Kizie. Sony Music India captioned the post as, “Just a word that fascinated A.R. Rahman gave us this bubbly song #MeraNaamKizie. Listen to all the mesmerising songs from #DilBechara. Album out now”! Several fans showered their love on the post by liking and commenting on it. You can check out the Instagram post here:

You can check out the comments here:

While the music of Mera Naam Kizie has been composed by the ace music composer A.R. Rahman, Aditya Narayan and Poorvi Koutish have lent their voice to the song. Further, the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. You can check out the song here:

Dil Bechara songs:

Some of the Dil Bechara songs include Taare Ginn, Dil Bechara, Mera Naam Kizie, Khulke Jeene Ka, Main Tumhara, Friendzone, and Mashkari. Recently, A.R Rahman paid a musical tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The tribute features a montage of Dil Bechara's songs. Some of the singers who contributed to Dil Bechara’s music album include Sunidhi Chauhan, Hriday Gattani, Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Jonita Gandhi. In his tweet, Rahman mentioned that the tribute was available on Disney Plus VIP and Sony Music India. You can check out the musical tribute here.

