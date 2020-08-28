In Sushant Case, Odisha Police Responds On Rhea's Alleged Drug Chat; Will Assist Any Probe

After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) stepped into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case with a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty and others to probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs as also evidenced by WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic, the Odisha Police has said that it would cooperate with the agencies probing the case.

'We will definitely cooperate'

Director-General of Police (DGP) Abhay was replying to a query regarding purported messages that suggested the availability of 'weed' in Bhubaneswar. He said there is no clarity on the issue and he came to know about it from discussions on social media and the press.

"The entire drugs issue came to fore on Wednesday. If the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) or any other agencies seek any help from the Odisha Police, we will definitely cooperate in the investigation," he told the media personnel. "It is a particular case and another agency (NCB) is currently investigating it. Commenting on it would not be appropriate," he added.

The messages reportedly had references to the availability of "best weed ever" in Bhubaneswar. Replying to a query on Rhea's visit to Odisha, the DGP said it is not under the purview of the state police and another agency is probing the matter.

Meanwhile, top sources on Thursday said that the NCB is ready to question 20 suspects including big names from the Bollywood cartel. The names include a former TV show contestant who was arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police with drugs back in October 2018 along with another who had been arrested in December 2018 by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police with Cocaine and LSD.

Rhea's WhatsApp chats expose drug mafia

On Wednesday, several WhatsApp chats between Rhea and an alleged drug peddler named 'Gaurav Arya' surfaced where the duo was seen discussing the buying and selling of banned narcotics and substances in a big contradiction to her lawyer's statements where he claimed that-- "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life". The 15-page Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and drug peddlers, handed over to the NCB indicate that Rhea and her associates had discussed spiking Sushant Singh Rajput's tea or coffee with a drug to get a certain 'kick'.

Rhea to be summoned by NCB

Meanwhile, the NCB is likely to issue summons to Rhea Chakraborty based on the several WhatsApp chats that have surfaced. Her brother Showik had also been prominent in the chats that had been accessed. Earlier the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which broke the narcotics angle in the case, amid its probe into any financial irregularities grilled Showik multiple times for hours. Officials from both Delhi and Mumbai unit of the NCB will carry out the investigation and will issue summons to the list of 20 people, that are under the ED and CBI's scanner as well. The NCB is said to be on the lookout for an approver in the case, as per sources.

