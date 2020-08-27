Ankita Lokhande Rubbishes Rhea's Claims, Says 'Sushant Wasn't Depressed While With Me'

As Rhea Chakraborty broke silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the allegations on her in her first interview, Ankita Lokhande released ‘clarifications’ on the statements made about her. The Manikarnika star clarified that she had never claimed that she had been in touch with Sushant, as Rhea questioned them being not in touch. Ankita added that she has heard the family’s version and stood by it, also asserting that Sushant had not suffered from mental illness till the time they were together.

Ankita Lokhande on Rhea Chakraborty’s interview

Rhea Chakraborty had questioned Ankita for supporting the family and raising her voice for ‘justice’ for Sushant, despite not being in touch with him since their break-up in 2016. The Jalebi actor had asked how many times Ankita had called Sushant after they parted ways.

In her statement, Ankita clarified that she had never claimed anywhere that she was in touch in Sushant post their split . She added that the only conversation they had was when Sushant had praised her on a poster of hers of the film Manikarnika.

Ankita also reiterated that Sushant was not paying the EMIs of her flat, as she had dismissed when similar allegations had surfaced a few days ago.

Ankita also stated that Rhea ‘persuaded Sushant to his end’ and that the chats and proofs could not be overlooked. Ankita assessed that she will stick by the family till the end.

Kangana Ranaut also took a dig at Rhea over her 'scripted performance' during the interview as she responded to Ankita's statement.

Fact #Sushant had no history of mental illness before dating Rhea last year, this mental illness plot point was introduced in a goth hotel post genius plot twist of air sickness on a trip to Europe, who is the lame script writer? https://t.co/v2gu3BmEWk — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 27, 2020

