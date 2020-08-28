'Why Call Sushant 25 Times During Chandigarh Trip?': SSR's Sister Busts Rhea's Claim

In a series of tweets on Friday, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti quashed Rhea Chakraborty's claims about the family not standing by the late actor. In interviews with several news channels on Thursday, Rhea portrayed Sushant as an individual with a “mental problem” and claimed the family was absent while the late actor was struggling with bipolarity.

Countering Rhea's claims, Shweta shared a snip for her air ticket from San Francisco to Delhi dated January 26, when Shushant was visiting the family in Chandigarh. Shweta admitted to leaving her business and kids behind as soon as she learned about Sushant's trip and rushed to meet him but unfortunately, the actor had already left Chandigarh by the time she arrived because of Rhea's "constant pestering" and some work commitments.

Shweta said that Sushant had made an SOS call to their sister Rani in January when "he was drugged, confined and isolated". She further added that Rhea had called Sushant 25 times in less than 2-3 days time frame during his Chandigarh trip, asking "what was the urgency to call him back?"

I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all!! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists... what level of manipulation is this!! How will you ever redeem your soul!!! You are so done!! #ArrestRheaNow — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!! You think God is not watching for what you have done! I believe in God and I have faith, now I really want to see what he will do to you. #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

As Rhea mentioned in her interview,We didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! #Godiswithus pic.twitter.com/LACoJ0iK25 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

The worst part was I didn’t even get to meet him coz by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh because of the constant pestering calls of Rhea and some work commitments. Family was always there standing rock solid for him!! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Jan was the time when Bhai made a SOS call to Rani Di, he was drugged, confined and isolated. Soon after he reached Chandigarh there were 25 calls made by Rhea in less than 2-3 days time frame. WHY??What was the urgency to call him back!! #ArrestRheaNow — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death on June 14 sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. Post the Supreme Court's order rejecting Chakraborty's transfer petition, the CBI commenced its investigation in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has also registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

