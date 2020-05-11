Fan Compares Parineeti Chopra To Hand Sanitizers; Check Out The Actor's Reaction

With so much going around the country and evident pessimistic news and updates popping up, actress Parineeti Chopra decided to break the chain. The actress shared a post which got her laughing and surely her followers as well. During the time of distress, Parineeti Chopra made sure that everyone takes a laughter break. As suggested by the witty post that Parineeti Chopra re-tweeted on her feed, she will look good as hand sanitizers. Check out the post where Parineeti Chopra is compared to different colours of the disinfectant.

Here is how Parineeti Chopra will look if she was a hand sanitizer:

Parineeti Chopra was quick to notice a fan who made some edits of her with some hand sanitizers, comparing the actor's list of colourful outfits with several bottles of hand sanitizers. While reacting to the hilarious thread she wrote that it is the best thing she has seen on the internet. Her fans, who also thought that the thread was funny, also had a good laugh along with the actor.

This might be the best thing I have seen on the internet! 😅❤️ Thankyou Akshar @akshaaaaar https://t.co/H9a8WmmRDB — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 3, 2020

Check out the hilarious thread on her Twitter feed:

On the professional front

Parineeti Chopra was last seen alongside Siddharth Malhotra in the film Jabariya Jodi. She has also finished the production of her biopic film of the titular name Saina Nehwal. Parineeti will also be seen in the adaptation of a book, Girl on the Train, the production of which is complete. The actress has several projects lined up. Her next release is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

