Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Chopra Are Related, But Did You Know There's A Third Cousin?

From winning Miss World in the year 2000 to becoming a prominent actor in the US, Priyanka Chopra has worked quite a lot to carve a niche for herself in the entertainment field. The multi-talented actor, producer, singer and philanthropist featured in many path-breaking and blockbuster films like Aitraaz, Barfi!, Bajirao Mastani, Kaminey, and Mary Kom, to name a few. The actor is also quite popular on social media and keeps her fans engaged by posting gorgeous pictures regularly.

On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra is widely considered to be among the most popular actors in Bollywood. Parineeti made her debut in the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, alongside Ranveer Singh. Since then, the actor has been part of many films like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Daawat-E-Ishq, Meri Pyaari Bindu, and many more. Though it is a known fact that Priyanka and Parineeti are related, did you know there is also a third cousin who is into the film business? Keep reading to know more.

The 3rd cousin of Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra

Apart from Priyanka and Parineeti, Meera Chopra is another member of the Chopra family to venture into movies. Meera "Nila" Chopra is an actor and model who is a famous face in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. Her Kollywood debut was with the 2005 film Anbe Aaruyire, in which she featured along with S. J. Surya. The film was loved by many and she got instant recognition in the south film industry. Her second film was a Telugu-language film with actor Pawan Kalyan, which was M. S. Raju's Vaana.

Reportedly, she left the south film industry when she was at the peak of her career. Much later, she made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 1920: London along with Sharman Joshi. She has also worked in films like Gang of Ghosts, Nastik, and Section 375. Parineeti and Priyanka seem to be very close to each other and Meera and Priyanka also share a strong bond. On the other hand, it seems like Meera and Parineeti are not connected enough.

Once in an interview, Meera revealed that she was close to Priyanka, but not to her other cousin Parineeti. Meera Chopra, who has worked in several South films, has always wanted to be a part of Bollywood but there were reports of sibling rivalry between the Chopra sisters. Parineeti, in an interview, had even said that Meera was not her family, but a distant relative.

