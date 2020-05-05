Parineeti Chopra Salutes Frontline Workers With New Version Of 'Teri Mitti' Tribute

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra shared a compiled video of the wonderful tribute to the frontline warriors on her Twitter handle. The Namaste England actress shared the tribute which was based on Teri Mitti rendition from Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar starrer film Kesari. The actress thanked the people for their tribute and also applauded the bravehearts.

Parineeti Chopra shares Teri Mitti tribute on Twitter

Parineeti shared a compilation of all the tribute paid by the people on the micro-blogging site, which will just melt your heart. The beautiful clip starts with a girl performing a classical dance on the song while dressed in the tricolor followed by the viral video of a Delhi cop, Rajat Rathor, who decided to give a musical tribute to all the medical staff and forces of India with the famous song. The clip also showcases a man playing the tune of the song through his flute while another segment shows a woman from Sai Swayam Society explaining the song in sign language.

Touched by this beautiful gesture and love that the song received, Parineeti thanked the people for showering their love to the song through such tributes. She also hailed the COVID-19 warriors who are sacrificing their life each day so that people can walk home-cured from the pandemic. Sometime back, Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar shared another tribute on his social media sung by original singer, B Praak contributing his vocals in a hard-hitting and moving number.

The song re-instills faith that our country and the world will jump right back on track after fighting the battle against Coronavirus. The tribute song also shows various healthcare workers decked up in their protective gear heeding to the patients. Teri Mitti tribute song also showcased various snippets of the video which showed doctors being attacked on duty.

