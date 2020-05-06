Parineeti Chopra Is Next After Arjun Kapoor To Go On A Virtual Date To Raise Funds

Currently, the whole world is on hold due to the global pandemic. Everybody in the nation, especially the celebrities, are trying to raise awareness and funds for the country to be able to fight the virus. Some celebrities donate money, while others choose a much more entertaining way to do so. After Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra is next to go on a virtual date to raise funds for the Coronavirus global pandemic. Read ahead to know-

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra’s Best On-screen Looks And Hairstyles Till Date | Have A Look

After Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra is next to go on a virtual date to raise funds

Parineeti Chopra has partnered with Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor’s online fundraising platform, Fankind, and non-profit organisation Give India for this initiative. The actor will be going on a virtual coffee date with five lucky winners to raise funds for daily wage workers who have been affected due to the global pandemic. Parineeti made the announcement through her social media account.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's 'Namaste England' Song List That You Should Add To Your Playlist

Parineeti Chopra shared a post on her official Instagram account, with the caption, “•FOR THE DAILY WAGE WORKERS• You say coffee, I say WITH ME! @fankindofficial @give_india and I have come together for your chance to go on a virtual coffee date with me! All you have to do is log onto fankind.org/parineeti and help provide ration kits with essential food supplies for daily wage labourer's who are struggling to feed their families. (Link in bio)5 lucky winners will get a chance to go on a super fun virtual coffee date with me!No one should go to sleep hungry, so let's come together to feed the less privileged. And to make our impact even bigger, A.T.E Chandra foundation will be be adding 25% of the total donation we raise as a matching amount, thereby multiplying our impact.YOU, ME and Latte fun! So donate now!#Fankind #FankindXParineeti #Covid19”

Also Read | Times When Parineeti Chopra Proved That She Is A Great Singer

Just last month, Arjun Kapoor was seen going on a virtual date with five winners and had raised money enough to feed 300 daily wage workers and their families for a month. Arjun Kapoor also gave out a statement, where he said that Coronavirus global pandemic has thrown us all into unchartered territory.

The Gunday actor expressed that he is grateful to all his fans that my 30-minute virtual date with five lucky winners for Anshula Kapoor’s Fankind, that helps raise enough funds to feed many families. Along with the funds raised during the chat, he has also extended some additional support to Give India and this collective fund will support the families of these daily wage earners for a month, said Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra Or Rakul Preet Singh- Who Aced The Coal Lashed Eyes, Shiny Blazer Look?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.