A Fan Proposes To Bhumi Pednekar On Twitter, Actress' Reply Wins Hearts

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Twitter handle to answer some of the fan questions but one "marriage proposal" question has the Internet lauding for the actress' reply. A fan wrote that he can't pass a single day without looking at her pictures and wishes that she marries him, a non-celebrity. Responding to him, Bhumi said that the chances of her marriage are less right now but she won't let him miss her and do movies as often as possible.

Celebrity or no celebrity shaadi ke chances abhi kam hi hai...but I won’t let you miss me..will keep coming to the big screen as often as possible ❤️ https://t.co/Wf9zyP3DfW — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) November 29, 2019

Thank you.I wish and pray for you that you always come on big screen but my problem is different your beauty is unbearable, your beauty is killing me inside, I don't want to die before seeing you.I know you will not marry non-celebrity guy but Once I want to meet you in my life — Kaffir Saurabh (@SaurabhHindust8) November 29, 2019

NETIZENS REACT

True professional reply to a common man form a celebrity! — Sumit Kumar (@SKbrahpuriya) November 29, 2019

Whatta humble response to a fan

Wow @bhumipednekar 🙏🙏🙏

Hats off @bhumipednekar — ISHAN KIMOTHI (@OctoberTweet) November 29, 2019

Answering some more questions using 'Vedika's Love Line' as a hashtag, Bhumi gave solutions to people who were facing problems in their relationships. She wrote, "I will try to answer all your cute, strange, quirky, hilarious problems." And the quirky answers won the hearts definitely. A fan told her that he and his partner fight every day to adjust the air conditioner temperature and asked Bhumi for a solution. Responding to him, the actress said, "Stop fighting and turn the heat on, Sab bhul jaogey!! Problem solved"

Aaj ki duniya hi aisi hai! Give her some more love tonight by cooking her a meal. Comfort her and then confront her 😊 #VedikasLoveLine #PatiPatniAurWoh #6thDecember https://t.co/UUIElVvraW — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) November 29, 2019

ABOUT THE FILM

This is the first time that Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are working with each other. The trio is gearing up for the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh on December 6. The film has been directed by Happy Bhag Jayegi fame Mudasaar Aziz. The movie is produced by BR Studios, who had also made the original film. Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of the 1978 film of the same name.

