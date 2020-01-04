Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh And Other Bollywood Celebrities Who Are On TikTok

Social media has taken the world by storm since the introduction of Facebook in 2004. Since then more and more apps have emerged such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Snapchat. The last app that gained immense popularity was TikTok.

All the Bollywood celebrities who are on TikTok

It’s one such wave that has certainly created a frenzy among people. Be it lip-syncing to songs or dialogues, or something else it won’t be wrong to say that this platform has an enthusiastic bunch of users, including several Bollywood stars. Check out the list below to know which all Bollywood actors are on TikTok.

Deepika Padukone

The Padmaavat star has recently joined the app and fans love it. She already has 1.5 million followers and 6.9 million likes on her page. Deepika has posted 6 videos to date considering the fact that she is quite busy with her Chhapaak movie promotions.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Bollywood's "Dhak Dhak" girl has joined TikTok too. She has 1.5 million followers and 4.2 million likes on her page. She has posted 5 videos till now and most of them have over 1 million views.

Ritiesh Deshmukh

The extremely talented actor is quite active on this app. He has already posted over 40 videos. The Housefull actor has a whopping 8.4 million followers and about 68 million likes on his page.

Sunny Leone

The Ragini MMS star Sunny Leone is also on TikTok. She has 2.3 million followers and 12.6 million likes on her page. she is quite active on the app and shared 21 videos with her fans.

Sidharth Malhotra

The Ek Villain star had joined TikTok a little earlier while promoting his film Marjaavaan. The actor has more than 950k followers and 5.3 million likes on his account. He has posted a total of 15 videos.

Shilpa Shetty

The super-fit Shilpa Shetty is also on TikTok. The Dhadkan actor has 2.5 million followers and 11.8 million. She has posted 6 videos till now but most of them have over 2 million views. Fans find her videos impressive.

