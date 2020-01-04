Deepika Padukone's Success Has Earned Her THIS Net Worth In 2020

Deepika Padukone will be celebrating her birthday on Sunday, January 4. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of the movie Chhapaak. The actor has since been very active on her social media as well. Deepika has also given a stream of successful movies to the Bollywood film industry.

Deepika's net worth

Deepika Padukone's net worth, according to a report on business portal CA Knowledge, is 16 Million USD as of 2020. This means that Deepika's net worth is ₹ 103 Crores. The report also claims that a lot of the percentage in this number belongs to the advertisements and endorsements that the actor does. She reportedly charges a whopping amount of 8 crores per ad. The report also claims that her net worth has increased up to 40% in the past 3 years.

The title track of her upcoming movie Chhapaak was released recently. The actor shared the track on her Instagram account. She called it the soul of Chhapaak in the caption.

The actor also a beautiful poster of herself from the movie on her Instagram account. In the poster, she can be seen dancing and laughing in her get up as Malti. In the caption, Deepika wrote that Malti is unfettered, uninhibited, and unputdownable. She also wrote in Hindi that she is happy now.

Chhappak is all set to release on January 10, 2020. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey and Ankit Bisht. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and the music of the movie is given by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

