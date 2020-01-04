Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone's New Year Was All About Sun, Sand And Beaches

Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have made multiple headlines in the past few months as they are seen spending more time together. Leonardo, who is known to keep his personal life away from the public eye, has been seen getting comfortable with paparazzi clicking him with his 22-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone.

The couple are rumoured to have been dating for over two years now, according to online media tabloids. And now, photos of them ringing in their New Year together have surfaced on social media.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone spend the New Year together

The couple was seen soaking in the sun at one of the St Barts beaches. While Leonardo was seen shirtless on the beach, his girlfriend Camila was seen sporting an animal print bikini. Leonardo was also seen with a camera in his hand, clicking selfies with Camila Morrone. The two were previously seen spending the holiday season together in Colorado, USA.

Recently, Camila was asked in an interview about the age difference between Leonardo and her. To which, she replied saying that there are many relationships in Hollywood and in the history of the world with a significant age difference. Camila believes that everyone should be able to date who they want to.

