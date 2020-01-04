Hardik Pandya's Family Had No Idea Of His Engagement With Natasa Stankovic, Reveals Father

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya successfully became the first celebrity to grab headlines in 2020. The cricketer sent his fans and audience to a complete frenzy as he announced his engagement with Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic. Pandya's father Himanshu, according to a report in a leading daily, revealed how he and his family had no clue that Hardik is about to propose Natasha.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's Photos From His 'single' Days Shows His Unbelievable Transformation

Here is what Hardik Pandya's father said:

The report talks about how Hardik Pandya's father Himanshu also shared his reaction to his son's engagement with Natasa Stankovic. He talked about how Natasa is a nice girl and that the Pandya family has met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. They knew that Hardik and Natasa are going to Dubai for vacation, but they had no clue that Hardik had any intentions of proposing to Natasa. It took them by surprise and they only came to know after they were engaged.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's Fiance Natasa Stankovic's Net Worth & B-town Career; All You Need To Know

Hardik shared pictures and videos of himself along with Natasa on Instagram. Natasa can be seen flaunting her ring to the world. In the caption, the all-rounder quoted the lyrics of the song Jaanu Meri Jaan and wrote, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan".

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's Previous Bollywood Link-ups Before Getting Engaged To Natasa Stankovic

The report also claimed that a friend of Hardik who was supposed to be a part of the proposal was asked about the wedding date. The friend confirmed that no dates are decided by the couple, but we might hear about them soon. The friend also talked about how it was a sudden development from Hardik and he was informed only a week ago. He also shared that the couple has no intentions of tying the knot anytime soon, but it could happen later in the year or the next. Fans seem to hope that they will hear wedding bells soon.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's Ex-GF Urvashi Rautela Talks About His Fiancee Natasa Stankovic

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Has Got Pietersen-Smith Glued To Their Phone: Fans Reply To ICC's Guess-what

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.