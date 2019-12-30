Kylie Jenner Celebrates End Of 2019 By Sharing 'one Last Thirst Trap'; See Pics

Just like everyone else, Kylie Jenner also is celebrating the end of 2019 with a boom. She took to her Instagram to share a few pictures of herself before the year ends. The 22-year-old billionaire, reality star, cosmetics entrepreneur, and mother of one celebrated another good year with some sultry black-and-white snapshots. She posted these pictures on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Take a look at the post here.
Read Also| Drake Reveals What He Looks For In A Woman Amid Kylie Jenner Romance Rumours
Kylie Jenner posted three pictures to her story and then posted two out of the three pictures on her feed as well. Kylie was seen in a black-and-white photo where she was sitting in her bed. She was wearing a lace bra and underwear. To complete her look, she was wearing thick hoop earrings while her hair was pulled back. She captioned the picture with a joke and wrote: "Just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap😫🖤🖤”. The picture was clicked by her friend and personal assistant, Victoria Villarroel. Victoria first shared the pictures on her Instagram and captioned the picture by referring to Kylie as a ‘Real life angel’.
Read Also| How Your Favourite Stars, Miley Cyrus And Kylie Jenner, Spent Their Christmas; See Pics
It has been a great year for the star-turned-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. Her song, Rise and Shine, which she sang for her daughter Stormi Webster was loved by her fans. Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner also recently gifted her granddaughter a mini-mansion for Christmas.
Read Also| Kylie Jenner And Stormi Are Twinning On Christmas In THIS Dress; See Pictures
Read Also| Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi's Playhouse, Netizens Say Its Bigger Than Their Bedroom
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.