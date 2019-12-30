Kylie Jenner Celebrates End Of 2019 By Sharing 'one Last Thirst Trap'; See Pics

Just like everyone else, Kylie Jenner also is celebrating the end of 2019 with a boom. She took to her Instagram to share a few pictures of herself before the year ends. The 22-year-old billionaire, reality star, cosmetics entrepreneur, and mother of one celebrated another good year with some sultry black-and-white snapshots. She posted these pictures on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also| Drake Reveals What He Looks For In A Woman Amid Kylie Jenner Romance Rumours

Kylie Jenner’s way of celebrating a successful year:

Kylie Jenner posted three pictures to her story and then posted two out of the three pictures on her feed as well. Kylie was seen in a black-and-white photo where she was sitting in her bed. She was wearing a lace bra and underwear. To complete her look, she was wearing thick hoop earrings while her hair was pulled back. She captioned the picture with a joke and wrote: "Just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap😫🖤🖤”. The picture was clicked by her friend and personal assistant, Victoria Villarroel. Victoria first shared the pictures on her Instagram and captioned the picture by referring to Kylie as a ‘Real life angel’.

Read Also| How Your Favourite Stars, Miley Cyrus And Kylie Jenner, Spent Their Christmas; See Pics

It has been a great year for the star-turned-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. Her song, Rise and Shine, which she sang for her daughter Stormi Webster was loved by her fans. Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner also recently gifted her granddaughter a mini-mansion for Christmas.

Read Also| Kylie Jenner And Stormi Are Twinning On Christmas In THIS Dress; See Pictures

Read Also| Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi's Playhouse, Netizens Say Its Bigger Than Their Bedroom

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.