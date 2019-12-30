Here Is A List Of The Adorable Bollywood Babies Born In The Year 2019; See Pics

Bollywood welcomed many new star kids in 2019. From Salman Khan’s sister Arpita to Ekta Kapoor, all the new parents were very excited to bring life into the world. Here is a list of star kids who were born in the year 2019.

Bollywood babies born in the year 2019

Ayat Sharma

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma and wife Arpita Khan announced the birth of their second child on December 27, 2019. Ayat came into the world on the same day as her uncle Salman Khan did. Aayush Sharma took to his Instagram to share some pictures. Take a look here

Arik Rampal

Arik Rampal is the son of Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The Bollywood baby was born on July 28, 2019. Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram and shared this picture after the birth of his kid.

Ravie Kapoor

Ravie Kapoor is the second son of the TV mogul Ekta Kapoor. Her second son, just like her first one, was born through surrogacy. She also took to her Instagram to share the picture of her second son. In the caption, she wrote “First Mother’s Day as a mother naaaaah that was three years ago! #motheroftwo”. Ravie was born on May 12, 2019.

Andreas Jax Panayiotou

Andreas Jax Panayiotou Is the son of actor Amy Jackson and her fiancé George Panayiotou. The kid was born on September 23, 2019. Take a look at the star kid here.

Nyra Reddy

Nyra Reddy is the second child of Sameera Reddy. Sameera’s second daughter was born on July 12, 2019. She is married to an entrepreneur named Akshai Varde. Take a look at her second daughter here.

