Shraddha Kapoor Reveals She Has Three Nicknames, And One Of Them Is Utterly Hilarious

Shraddha Kapoor has lately been busy with the promotion of her upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. She recently revealed three of her hilarious nicknames. She said that one of those names is 'Chimdi'.

Shraddha Kapoor reveals her three nicknames

The cast of Street Dancer 3D has been promoting their film across the country. Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan recently came together for a promotional interview. In the interview, which was held with a leading media portal, Shraddha Kapoor was asked about three nicknames that are used for her.

The question came up in a rapid-fire round where the actors had to give three quick answers to the questions asked. Shraddha Kapoor said that she is called by the names Chimdi, Rani, and Shraddhs. Out of the three nicknames, Shraddhs is self-explanatory as it is short for Shraddha.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan was also a part of the round. During the game, he was asked to name three titles for his biopic. Varun Dhawan had the most unexpected answer to the question. He answers with the words, “Shana, Chikna, and pagal”.

Read Don't Have Money, Will Give It Back: Shraddha Kapoor To Paps As Varun Dhawan Buys Her Gift

Also read Check Out Varun & Shraddha's Foot-tapping Chartbusters From 'Street Dancer 3D'

About Street Dancer 3D

Street Dancer 3D is one of the few films that is be based on the art form of dance. The film revolves around a battle between different dance crews. The film is being directed by Remo D’Souza.

The star cast of the film includes Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Prabhu Deva, and Nora Fatehi, amongst others. The film will also feature famous dancers like Vartika Jha, Dharmesh Yelande, and Punit Pathak. Have a look at the poster of the much-anticipated film here.

Image Courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Read Shraddha Kapoor 'can't Wait' For Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan After Trailer Launch

Also read Shabana Azmi Hurt, Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor Request Not To Share Accident Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.