Sushant Singh Rajput's Rumoured GF Rhea Shares A Birthday Post; Fan Calls Her ''bhabhiji''

Bollywood News

Here are some adorable reactions from fans after Rhea Chakraborty shared two pictures with her rumoured BF Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday. Read on.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

Sushant Singh Rajput is celebrating his 34th birthday on January 21st and his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shared an adorable picture on her official Instagram and Twitter ID. Many fans and followers of the Kai Poch Che actor flooded his handle as well as Rhea’s post with birthday wishes. One of the followers called her bhabhiji, which means sister-in-law. 

Here is what Rhea Chakraborty shared on her Twitter:

The follower addressed Rhea as his sister-in-law alongside many fans who had several opinions about the picture. Some showered Sushant Singh Rajput with birthday wishes whereas others were in awe of the couple. Some of the fan reactions were amusing.



The adorable picture

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have rumoured to be together for more than a year now. Although neither of the two have made any official statement yet. The post shared by Rhea Chakraborty comes as the first public post of the couple together.

In the picture as well, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are all smiles. According to reports, the picture was clicked during one of their private vacations together. The second picture is from an unknown location, the two seem comfortable while cuddling together on a boat.

Sushant can't seem to get enough of the Jalebi actor in the pictures. The duo’s several public appearances and paparazzi shots have caused a lot of media speculation. Multiple reports suggest that the duo are looking for a house in Mumbai.



However, the alleged couple are yet to make an official comment. According to multiple media reports, whenever Sushant Singh Rajput was asked about his rumoured girlfriend, he has always avoided the question. Even Rhea has never commented on their relationship. 





 

 

Published:
