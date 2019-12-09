Sara Ali Khan's Monday Motivational Videos To Make You Hit The Gym

Nothing is refreshing than a pleasant and energetic Monday morning. Sara Ali Khan has proved it several times through her social media posts. Sara's motivational videos and captions on Instagram have given some serious goals to social media users. She has been often spotted hitting the gym and motivating her fans in every best way possible. Celebrities have a huge influence on the life of their fans who are often seen following the foot-steps of their favourite stars. Here is a list that shows some of the best motivational videos posted by Sara Ali Khan on her social media account.

Best Monday motivational videos of the actor

While setting up a positive Monday vibe, Sara can be seen doing Pilates with full dedication. It seems like the actor invests herself completely and makes no compromise with her fitness. She even posted a quirky caption and mentioned her everyday dedication as a guilt-free vacation. She is surely a fitness freak. Many of her fans showered their love on the post with their interesting and loveable comments. The actor has earned a loyal fan base in her one-year-long career.

The actor was seen lifting the weights. It is surely a very right way to start your Monday morning. A quick look through her caption makes us realise that it has to be our kind of punch daily. Apart from motivational videos, Sara also influences her fans through motivational captions.

Sara recently finished shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s romantic-drama project which is not officially titled and is addressed as Aaj Kal. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Imtiaz Ali and Homi Adjania. Sara will be seen opposite actor Kartik Aryan in the film. Randeep Hooda will be also seen portraying an important role in the movie. The film is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020.

