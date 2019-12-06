Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan Are Rocking The Statement Sleeve Trend This Winter

Winter is all about enjoying the cold weather. Statement sleeves are one of the biggest trends this winter season. It provides a realistic way to style your outfit. However, there are also some celebrities who are following this trend. Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan and many others are seen rocking the style. Let us take a look at some of the Bollywood celebrities who wore statement sleeves.

Wear statement sleeves like a celebrity

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looked gorgeous in a blue coloured glittering outfit. She had her hair pulled back in a ponytail. The blue coloured eyeliner added glamour to her knee-length outfit. Check out her outfit.

Sara Ali Khan

She wore a black knee-length outfit. The actor straightened her hair for the look. The picture was clicked by Shivangi Kulkarni. Check out her look in this beautiful black outfit.

Rakul Preet Singh

She wore an orange crop top blazer with tulle accents and pencil pants. Anisha Jain styled her outfit. The light pink colour eyeliner added glamour to her attire. To complete her outfit she wore a pair of heels. Rakul also wore some designed rings on her fingers. Take a look at her beautiful outfit.

