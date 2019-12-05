Kareena Kapoor: Best Moments Of The Actor As Daboo In Golmaal 3

Golmaal 3 is one of the most successful films of the Golmaal franchise. The action-comedy film was directed by Rohit Shetty and released in 2010. The film has given some of the most memorable and funny characters to the audience and developed a fan base. Kareena’s character of Daboo is another example that outshined well among the huge star cast. Here are some of the best moments of Kareena Kapoor from the movie.

Best moments of Kareena Kapoor from Golmaal 3

Mithun Chakraborty’s marriage

There comes a particular moment in the film when Pritam (Mithun Chakraborty) thinks of marrying to Geeta (Ratna Pathak Shah). The only problem is that the three sons do not support the decision of their father. Pritam finds it quite difficult to convince his sons and that’s when Daboo (Kareena Kapoor) enters his house. She convinces all the three sons to support him in the decision for marriage. The sons finally get convinced and agree to their father's desire of marrying at an older age to his true love.

Prank on Inspector Tavde

Vasooli (Mukesh Tiwari) comes at Gopal’s (Ajay Devgn) place to take back the money which Gopal has borrowed from him. But he is unaware of the fact that he won’t be able to pay the money at the moment. In order to distract Vasooli from the scenario, Daboo thinks of an idea and puts him in trouble. She cleverly makes Vasooli abuse a cop in a hilarious way. The cop ends up putting him behind the bars.

Fight at the pool game

Daboo messes up with Madhav (Arshad Warsi) at a sports club in Goa. Things slowly begin to go out of her hand as she cannot handle the situation at first. But slowly, she picks up a hook and ends up making Madhav and his brothers (Kunal Khemu and Tusshar Kapoor) run away from the club. Her character in the film is portrayed as someone who has a good presence of mind and is smart too at the same time.

