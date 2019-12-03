Kareena Kapoor In Heroine: Best Moments Of Mahi Arora In The Film

Kareena Kapoor has played several iconic characters that gained her several nominations and awards. One of her most talked-about characters is Mahi Arora from the 2012 drama film Heroine. Kareena gained a Filmfare award nomination for her performance in the film under the Best Actress category. She was praised by the critics as well as the audience. Here are some of the best moments of Kareena Kapoor from the film Heroine.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's And Shahid Kapoor's Best Dialogues From Jab We Met

Best moments of Kareena Kapoor from Heroine

Also read | Kareena Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Mein' Song Diet Revealed; Read To Know The Meal Plan

Date with the vice-captain

Mahi’s world begins to fall apart when she breaks up with her superstar boyfriend Aryan Khanna (Arjun Rampal). She soon meets Angad Paul, played by Randeep Hooda in a private party and the two of them begin to connect very well. Angad being the vice-captain of the Indian National Cricket team invites her for his upcoming match that creates a spark between the two.

Project shelved

To prove her acting skills and break her stereotypical image of a mainstream actor, Mahi ends up landing in parallel cinema. She becomes the heroine of a critically acclaimed actor Tapanda (Ranvir Shorey). Things go well and Mahi begins to explore herself as an actor but soon after, the project gets shelved that brings out her anxiety and disappointment as an actor. She almost breaks down in a particular scene in front of the director.

Also read | Akshay Kumar Pulls A Prank On Kareena Kapoor Khan, Her Reaction Is Unmissable. Watch Here

Face-off with Aryan

Mahi meets Aryan Khanna in a lavish wedding ceremony where she gets invited as a guest. The scene becomes very intense when she sees Aryan and ends up getting flashbacks from the past. She starts to think about the moments that the two of them had earlier spent together and feels helpless.

The closing scene

The world of glamour and stardom soon begins to haunt Mahi Arora. She chooses to leave the country as she goes through a very hard time. Mahi gets spotted in a foreign country and that is when someone recognises her and asks her if she is an actor, to which, she replies as a 'no'.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Shell Out Style Goals In De-glam Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.