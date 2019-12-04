Kareena Kapoor Khan's Three Best Scenes In 3 Idiots That You Should Watch

Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots is one such film which is still in the memory of film lovers. The film which tells the story of the lives of three friends touched the audience when it was released. The film which features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi and R.Madhavan in the lead role, is inspired by Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone. Kareena’s character of Pia was praised by the critics and undoubtedly went on to become one of her most-talked characters. Here are some best moments of Kareena Kapoor from the film.

Best moments of Kareena Kapoor from Heroine

Drunk Kareena gave a new meaning to Gujarati dishes

Drunk Kareena goes to meet Aamir in his room to give the keys. Meanwhile, she sees Gujarati dishes placed on the table. And the epic dialogue comes, “You Gujaratis are so cute. But why does your food sound so dangerous? Dhokla, Fafda, Handwa, Thepla, Khakhra, they sound like missiles. Today, Bush dropped two dhoklas on Iraq: 400 dead, 200 injured”.

When Suhaas got the chutney demo

The scene is when Aamir, Madhavan and Raju gatecrash a wedding to get free food. The scene is a humorous sequence between Amair and Kareena Kapoor. While Kapoor’s fiance scolds her for wearing a cheap watch, Aamir approaches her with a piece of 'free advice’ to not marry him. The scene gets hilarious when he proves that the man is a ‘price tag,’ by demonstrating how he shouts the price of his shoes when Aamir spills some sauce on it.

The last scene

At the tail end of 3 idiots, Kareena had us cheering when she rode on a scooter in full bridal wear, wearing a red helmet to meet Aamir Khan. Aamir Khan’s confusion regarding kiss was sorted out in this movie by Kareena Kapoor’s demonstration. The scene is also visually very appealing.

