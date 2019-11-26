Kareena Kapoor's Real Life 'Ye Kon Hai Jisne Poo Ko Mud Kar Nahi Dekha' Moments

We all know that the Kareena Kapoor has been one of the most famous personalities in the Hindi film industry for a long time now. But her role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as Poo/Pooja was one of the most prominent roles she did. With success always kissing her feet, she has been referred to as a Poo in real life too. Her never-give-up attitude and proactiveness has been loved by her fans. Here are a few such instances when we could see the 'Poo side' of Kareena Kapoor in real life.

During a famous talk show, Kareena was asked about quite a few things. Out of which one was about what things she has and Priyanka and Katrina don’t. She answered it savagely by saying that the list is too long.

When Saif Ali Khan proposed to her for the first time, she had rejected the Nawab of Pataudi. Later, Saif to proposed Kareena for the second time. That is when she accepted his proposal and both got married.

After her marriage with Saif, Kareena was asked whether will she be willing to do bold movies. Will there be any limitations she would have to face after marriage? Kareena replied that she does not have limitations. Limitations are just mindsets and she has no limitations to her mindset.

On a talk show, Kareena was again asked if she likes to get awards like Best Actress. To which she replied that she will give everyone awards. As Kareena does not believe in awards and believes in rewards.

In other instance, Kareena was asked about what she thinks of the people around her changing. She smartly replied that she has been to both the sofas, one at her work and one at her house. The only thing that has changed over the years the people around her. She also said on national TV that she is a legend.

