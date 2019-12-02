Housefull 4 Box Office: The Akshay Kumar Starrer Enters 5th Week With Slow BO Collections

Akshay Kumar, who is currently gearing up for the release of his next comedy entertainer Good Newwz, is singing to the tune of success, as the actor's recent releases like Housefull 4 have raked in good numbers. The film sees Akshay alongside Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, and a lot others. However, Housefull 4 is coming to the end of its run angle, as the movie has begun to a slow start on its fifth week of release. Here are all the details.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Hits A New Box Office Record, Leaves Other B-town Films Behind

Housefull 4 box office collection- Week 5

Seems like the audience is finally full with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4, as the movie has taken off to a slow start in its fifth week in theatres. As per the latest box office reports, Housefull 4 has collected only ₹ 1.59 crores in theatres in the fourth week. The movie recorded a decent number in the second week of its release, as it raked in a business of ₹ 48.42 crores. However, Housefull 4 showed signs of decline by 75% than its previous week after the release of films like Motichoor Chaknachoor and Marjaavaan.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Attends Housefull 4 Success Bash; Is She Returning To The Franchise?

The Farhad Samji directorial has reportedly raked in a business of ₹ 290 crores worldwide, becoming the fifth highest grosser of the year. The Akshay Kumar starrer is behind Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh which raked in ₹ 370 crores worldwide. However, the highest-grossing film of the year is Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War, which managed to bring in a business of ₹ 445 crores worldwide. Housefull 4 has successfully surpassed the collections of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s previous film, Mission Mangal which did a business of ₹ 202 crores.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Didn't Do As Well As Akshay Kumar Wanted It To Be: Priyadarshan

The most expensive comedy film in India

Encouraged by the success of the first three films, Sajid Nadiadwala reportedly did the best of his capabilities to make Housefull 4 a successful venture. Housefull 4 involves an army of crew, as the story-line of the movie switches between the 15th and the 21st-century epochs. The makers of the film roped in seven music composers and two cinematographers to enhance the beauty of the film. The movie was shot at multiple locations, making it one of the most expensive comedy movies in the history of Indian cinema, as per reports.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Housefull 4' To Break 'Golmaal Again's Box-office Record Soon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.