Bollywood Hits: Highest Grossing Films From Uri To Dream Girl In 2019

Indian cinema has witnessed huge releases in the year 2019. Some of the most memorable films have released this year that received immense appreciation and wide recognition. Here is a list of some of the top films that collected good numbers at the box-office.

Best films in the year 2019

War

The 2019 action-thriller film is a grand project by Yash Raj Films that features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. It reportedly crossed the ₹ 450 crore mark worldwide. It is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh has blown away the audience with its surprising collection that crossed the ₹ 350 crore mark worldwide. The film features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the main roles. It is the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri is the directorial debut of Aditya Dhar. The film released at the beginning of the year and turned out to be critical as well as a commercial hit. It features Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, and Mohit Raina.

Bharat

Bharat follows a unique journey of a man who lost his father and sister during partition. The Salman Khan starrer was a major success at the box-office. It crossed the ₹ 300 crore mark.

Gully Boy

Gully Boy is selected as India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards. It is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film crossed the ₹ 200 crore mark worldwide.

Super 30

The 2019 Hindi language biographical drama film is directed by Vikas Bahl. It features Hrithik Roshan in the main role and is based on the life of Indian mathematician Anand Kumar. It crossed the ₹ 200 crore mark worldwide.

Badla

Badla features Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the main roles. The film received positive reviews for its direction and storyline. It crossed the ₹ 100 crore mark.

Mission Mangal

The 2019 Hindi drama film is directed by Jagan Shakti. It became a commercial success at the box-office. The film features Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sharman Joshi.

De De Pyaar De

De De Pyaar De emerged as a successful venture at the box-office. It is directed by Akiv Ali. The film crossed the ₹ 100 crore mark at the box-office.

Dream Girl

Dream Girl impressed everyone with its off-beat story idea and screenplay. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The film has grossed ₹ 200 crores worldwide.

